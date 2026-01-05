Time is running out for councils looking to fulfil any lasting ambitions before they are dissolved and merged as part of the pending reorganisation of local government.
Surrey’s 12 councils will be abolished and replaced with two mega authorities.
The historic elections to decide who will run them will take place in May.
Epsom and Ewell, Elmbridge, Tandridge, Reigate and Banstead, and Mole Valley residents will form East Surrey.
The Government says this will save money and simplify services -while removing confusion over which council does what.
With the clock ticking, council leaders are looking to next year as a final opportunity to fulfil their goals.
Guildford Borough Council leader, Councillor Julia McShane, said: “As we look ahead to the coming year, our priority remains clear: keeping residents at the heart of everything we do — improving services, supporting communities, and celebrating what makes Guildford special.
“This February, the independent assurance panel’s latest report will go to full council. The panel’s latest update will share our progress on how we’re improving value for residents and businesses.
“We’re a council that listens to you, and the improvements we’ve made reflect what we hear through everyday conversations in our communities.
“Our residents can be confident that today’s council is stronger, better managed, and focused on delivering reliable services and best value.
“I’m proud of the progress we continue to make and welcome the opportunity to share the upcoming results of our work openly.
“Throughout this, what matters most to me is being a council that’s truly part of the community – embedded in our local areas, working for residents, and being committed to doing the right thing, not the easy thing, every day.
“As local government reorganisation moves forward, we’ll make sure Guildford’s voice is not only heard but helps shape a brighter future.
“We’re determined to turn change into opportunity by doing what we do best – staying rooted in our communities.
“That means listening on the ground, responding to local voices, and making decisions that truly reflect the people they affect. Together, we can make this next chapter one of progress and possibility.”
“Alongside this, we’re focused on what really matters to residents in their day-to-day lives – decent homes people can afford, and opportunities for everyone.
“2026 will again be a year to come together and celebrate all that makes our borough special.
“I look forward to meeting many of you at some of our favourite community events, including Big Green Day, Heritage Open Days and Festive Family Fun Day. All these events are free and open to everyone.
“Together, we will continue to make Guildford a greener, fairer and thriving place to live.”
