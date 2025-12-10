SOUTH Western Railway (SWR) has been awarded the prestigious Investors in People (IIP) Gold Accreditation in both the People and Wellbeing categories, recognising its outstanding commitment in its people, culture and leadership.
Investors in People provides internationally recognised standards in people management and employee wellbeing.
The double Gold accreditation marks a significant milestone for SWR, recognising its continued focus on nurturing talent, celebrating contributions, and empowering colleagues through a wide range of skills and development opportunities.
The latest accreditation recognises the significant progress made since SWR secured Silver status in 2021. Over three years, SWR has embedded a clear set of values and behaviours that have helped foster a positive culture and strong sense of shared purpose among its 5,500 colleagues.
This was supported by programmes that further strengthen its investment in colleague support and development such as Leading Our Journey to Better and SWR’s Anti-Abuse and All Aboard campaigns to end discrimination and abuse on the railway.
Sharon Johnston, South Western Railway’s People and Transformation Director, said: “Over the past three years we’ve invested heavily in our people, our culture and our leaders – and this recognition shows that our colleagues feel the difference.
“Achieving double Gold accreditation from Investors in People is a fantastic achievement and a clear reflection of how far we’ve come as an organisation.
“I’d like to thank all our colleagues for their hard work and dedication. Their commitment to our values and to each other is what makes SWR a great place to work, and it will be vital as we move into the next chapter of the railway”.
SWR also expects to receive the results of its assessment in the Apprentices category in the New Year, when it hopes to achieve a further Gold accreditation.
SWR’s apprenticeship scheme develops talent through specific training, providing young people with the skills and experience they need to thrive across the railway industry.
In 2022, the scheme was expanded and SWR became the only train operator to welcome applicants between the ages of 16 and 18, through its Young Talent Apprenticeship (YTA) programme.
