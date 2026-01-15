Surrey Police made a record 369 arrests during this year’s winter drink and drug driving campaign, Operation Limit, nearly doubling last year’s total.
Officers carried out increased intelligence-led patrols, targeted roadside checks and testing across the county throughout December, focusing on busy town centres, key roads and the night-time economy.
The total marks a sharp rise on December 2024, when 196 arrests were made.
There were 167 arrests for drug driving and 81 for drink driving, reflecting previous findings that drug driving remains more prevalent than drink driving in Surrey.
Operation Limit is part of a nationally coordinated campaign led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council to reduce serious injuries and fatalities caused by drink or drug driving during one of the highest-risk periods of the year.
Chief Inspector Karen Coyne, Roads Policing Operational Command Lead, said: “These results demonstrate the impact of focused, intelligence-led enforcement reinforced by visible presence on our roads.
“Through targeted patrols, proactive stops and roadside testing, we have removed a significant number of impaired drivers from our roads, helping to protect all road users. Every arrest represents a potential tragedy prevented.
“Drink and drug driving ruins lives not just for those behind the wheel, but for families, passengers and everyone using the road networks.
“Our officers have worked relentlessly during a period of increased risk for serious and fatal collisions involving drink or drugs to keep communities safe. While Operation Limit brings increased visibility during the winter period, our patrols and roadside checks continue 365 days a year.”
Driving under the influence of drink or drugs remains a leading cause of fatal and serious collisions. Police warned that even after the immediate effects have worn off, alcohol and drugs can continue to impair judgement and reaction times.
The consequences of a conviction can include a minimum 12-month driving ban, an unlimited fine, a possible prison sentence and a criminal record, which could affect current and future employment. Drivers may also face higher insurance costs, difficulty travelling to countries such as the USA, or cause serious injury or death.
The 369 arrests included 39 for driving while unfit through drink or drugs, 81 for drink driving, 167 for drug driving and 82 for other offences discovered during Operation Limit activity.
In December 2024, officers made 196 arrests, including 140 for drug driving and 84 for drink driving.
