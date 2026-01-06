A Woking man has appeared in court following an incident involving intimation firearms in Westfield.
Sallah Shahmuradi has been charged with seven offences after armed police were called to Bonsey Lane around 8am last Sunday, January 4.
The most serious is making use or attempting to make use of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest.
The 38-year-old, who resides on the same road, has also been charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and two public order offences.
Mr Shahmuradi spoke only to confirm his particulars when he appeared before Guildford Magistrates on Monday.
He was released on conditional bail ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, February 2.
