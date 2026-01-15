Thrilling adventure will come to G Live in Guildford when the Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour drops in on February 5 at 7.30pm.
With extreme climbing, kayaking, mountain biking and more, it features two new collections of inspirational short films from remote parts of the planet.
Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “Immerse yourself in a night of gripping adventure - up on the big screen!
“The Banff Mountain Film Festival showcases the year’s most inspiring stories of adventure, with cutting-edge expeditions, extraordinary human resilience and the enduring magic of wild places.”
The breathtaking documentaries are introduced by a compère, and each screening will see a free prize giveaway to win outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.
The films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025.
Nell added: “Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or simply love great storytelling, this year’s films offer something for everyone.”
The films will include Gabon Uncharted, The Finisher and Mandala.
In Gabon Uncharted, four elite whitewater kayakers embark on a 12-day descent of the mysterious Ivindo River in the central African country of Gabon, battling towering waterfalls and treacherous rapids in a story of friendship, teamwork and passion.
The Finisher is the extraordinary story of British runner Jasmin Paris and her groundbreaking completion of the Barkley Marathons, a race known for its extreme difficulty, cryptic rules and unpredictable conditions. Only a handful of runners had ever completed the course, and never any women.
A spellbinding mountain bike journey through Nepal, from the bustling streets of Kathmandu to the vertiginous mountain paths of the Himalayas, is the subject of Mandala, starring legendary French mountain biker Kilian Bron.
For tickets, priced £19.50, visit the G Live website.
