Surrey Care Trust (SCT) invites the public to rediscover the true spirit of A Christmas Carol this month with a special dramatic reading led by trustee Ron Searle.
Dickens wrote his classic to spotlight the suffering of vulnerable people and inspire compassion - reminding us that small acts of kindness can spark extraordinary change.
On Thursday, 18 December, St John’s Church in West Byfleet will host an authentic reading in the style of Dickens’s own performances, accompanied by festive period music from the Parish of Kingswood Choir.
Guests will gather from 7pm for an evening of story, song, and community, and an opportunity to spark real change. Every ticket sold supports SCT’s work with vulnerable families striving for safety, stability, and a fresh start.
For Ron, Dickens’s legacy resonates deeply: “Apart from being, perhaps, the greatest writer of prose fiction of the 19th century or any other time, Dickens was profoundly philanthropic. His work is about entertainment, enlightenment, and equality,” he says.
That ethos underpins SCT’s mission to help vulnerable people gain the opportunities, skills, and support they need to reach their potential.
Holly, a mother of three, rebuilt her life after leaving an unsafe home. Through one-to-one support, therapy, and parenting guidance at SCT’s Family Centre, she found stability and confidence.
“My children are healthier and doing well at school. I feel more confident, have a job, and my money is my own. I am even saving for a holiday”, she says - an outcome made possible by community generosity.
Proceeds from the event will support SCT’s three core initiatives: Skills to Thrive, Flourishing Families and Nurture through Nature, which together provide education, mentoring, wellbeing support, and outdoor programmes for thousands each year.
Tickets: £15 per person, £10 for Surrey Care Trust volunteers. Recommended for ages 12 and over; under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be booked via https://www.surreycaretrust.org.uk/
