A court heard that a roofer caught using his mobile phone while driving through West Byfleet tried to give a police officer the slip.
Guildford Magistrates Court heard PC Sedgwick saw Tommy Mobey using his device while driving a Ford Transit on Old Woking Road last November 26.
The 29-year-old driver of Aldershot Road, Guildford, drove off after being stopped in an attempt to avoid being named, but couldn’t escape the footage.
Mobey was set for a trial but changed his plea to guilty in mid-October with the defendant being sentenced in absence on Thursday, November 27.
He was handed six penalty points and ordered to pay £211 in costs and charges, with his guilty plea being taken into account.
