Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed in Byfleet.
The young male needed hospital treatment for serious injuries following the incident on Fullerton Road around 7.30pm last Saturday, November 15.
There was a “large emergency services presence” in the area with armed police, a dog unit and police drone being deployed in response to the attack.
The victim remains in hospital according to Surrey Police while two men – one in his 20s and another in his late teens – have been released on bail.
A second man in his 20s remains in police custody at the time of writing with police keen to allay concerns.
A spokesperson said: “We appreciate that the significant police presence in the area may have caused concerns for residents.
“This was to allow officers to carry out a swift investigation, and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the community.”
The spokesperson added that enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged call 101 quoting PR/45250138748. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
