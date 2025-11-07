West Byfleet is getting set to sparkle!
It is preparing to welcome visitors as the village’s much-loved Christmas lights switch-on and market returns for a third year on Saturday, 22 November from 12pm — bigger and brighter than ever.
This year’s event spans Station Approach and the newly opened Botanical Place, with more than 45 market stalls, live entertainment, children’s activities, food and drink from local businesses, and the return of Santa’s Grotto.
The celebration will run throughout the afternoon, leading up to the official Christmas lights switch-on at 6pm.
The timetable for the day reads: 12noon, market opens; 1.00, Santa’s grotto opens; 2.00, Fullbrook Concert Band; 2.30, Boots n’ Boogie Line Dancing; 3.00, Chinese Association Woking lion dancers; 3.30, Surrey Pipe Band (bagpipes); 4.00, West Byfleet Junior School Choir; 4.30, Hannah Varnham (singer); 5.00, West Byfleet Community Choir; 5.30, carols; 6.00, Christmas lights switch-on.
This year will also see a new focal point for the event, the Botanical Place public square, where stalls, performances and the grotto will create a new festive heart to the village.
One of the many volunteers who help run the event, Josh Brown, from West Byfleet Together, said: “The switch-on is one of the biggest community events in the area, and with the launch of Botanical Place we’re thrilled to expand it even further.
“It’s a proper village celebration — local groups, local traders, local families — and we can’t wait to light up West Byfleet again.
“We are fully reliant on donations, with our raffle being the main source for the community to support the event.”
The event is run entirely by volunteers and funded by local businesses, sponsorship, and donations, with no financial support from the council.
