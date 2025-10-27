Expect fireworks as Woking Park will host an out of this world evening of family fun next weekend, writes Ella Collis.
Revellers will be seeing stars next Saturday (November 8) as this year’s Woking Fireworks Extravaganza will have a space theme with gates opening at 5.30pm and the fuse being lit at 7.30pm
The Woking District Rotary are hopeful the display will be the biggest and best yet with food, drink and funfair rides.
All proceeds from the display will go to Woking-area good causes with tickets available on the night or in advance from www.wokingfireworks.org at discounted prices.
“We have been busy this year investing in many worthwhile local community projects using the profits from last year’s very successful event,” said WDR president Gill Colbeck.
“This year, local organisations and charities need our support more than ever before, so we are hoping for another great fundraising night.”
The Knaphill Scouts are also prepared for a “spectacular” night as they’re holding their fireworks display and bonfire at The Vyne Field on the same evening.
Gates open at 6pm with the bonfire and fireworks being lit at 7pm and 7.30pm, with further highlights including stalls, funfair rides, burgers, bangers and hot drinks.
Tickets are £8 for adults, £4 for children and £20 for families in advance.
St Mary’s CoE Primary School in West Byfleet is holding a display from 5pm for 6.30pm next Wednesday (November 5) with highlights including a glow in the dark stall.
And to kickstart the light fantastic the ever-popular Chobham Fireworks will take place at the rugby club this Friday (October 31) from 6pm with tickets available from Chobham-rugby.co.uk
The bonfire and fireworks will be at 7pm and 8pm, respectively, with drinks, food, candy floss and glow toys available.
