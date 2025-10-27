The 70th anniversary of the Ripley Bonfire event was a spectacular night to remember, as thousands turned out on Saturday, October 25, to celebrate an occasion that almost didn’t happen.
Just days before, after the community had spent weeks building it, the original bonfire pile was reduced to ashes in a suspected arson attack.
But within hours, residents rallied to donate materials, start the clear-up and begin rebuilding it – and the replacement blaze shone just as brightly.
Steve Hill, chairman of the Ripley Bonfire Association, said he was “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support since the bonfire was torched overnight last Tuesday. He said the disaster may even have spurred more people to attend, as turnout was equal to or even higher than in previous years.
“The response was absolutely fantastic throughout our appeal,” he said. “We put a post on social media at 7.30am on Tuesday after the fire, and by 9am we had enough to build a replacement. The community spirit was fantastic.”
Volunteers worked overtime to clear the site once it cooled and had rebuilt the bonfire in time for the big night. While smaller in width, it stood just as tall as the original.
“To the mindless morons who did it, you didn’t ruin our event,” Mr Hill said. “It all made up for it on Saturday. After the fireworks finale there was spontaneous clapping and cheering – like someone had scored a goal in the World Cup.”
The large crowds enjoyed the dry weather, fireworks by Dynamic Fireworks – marking its 25th year with Ripley – and a night that celebrated community resilience. Thousands have also been raised for charitable causes, with the exact amount still being tallied up.
Mr Hill thanked the volunteers, marshals and street collectors for their hard work, and the public for their backing. “From Tuesday it was non-stop,” he said. “But seeing everyone there, supporting us, made every minute worth it.”
