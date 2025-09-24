A local bootcamp at Pyrford Cricket Club has raised more than £2,100 for the Bee-lieve Foundation, turning a day of family fitness into vital support for young people’s mental health.
Local fitness coach Emma Goodman-Horne, founder of Emergy, hosted the Family Bootcamp on September 7, bringing together families, friends and supporters to train, move and give back.
Emma first connected with Bee-lieve through one of her clients, Lise, whose daughter Molly tragically took her own life at just 21 in 2023. From that loss, the campaign “Make a Difference for Molly” – known as The Molly Project – was created to build a legacy of hope, support and prevention for young people’s mental health.
The foundation focuses on early intervention and practical strategies, particularly during the vulnerable transition from Year 6 to Year 7. Partnering with local schools, Bee-lieve delivers education and wellbeing resources to children and young people aged four to 18.
Steve Tindall, founder of Bee-lieve Foundation, said: “It was a fantastic day with a wonderful vibe of community, enjoyment and giving throughout. Emma should feel very proud of her efforts and her ability to galvanise people behind her passion for our cause. Thanks to her hard work, the charity received a phenomenal £2,100 donation.”
Emma has been running Emergy Bootcamps at Pyrford Cricket Club for more than 11 years, raising more than £30,000 for local causes including Woking Hospice.
“This money will help us continue to support the emotional wellbeing and mental health of young people in the local area,” Steve added. “Even more special is that we now have a local community story to share with schools, parents and pupils — hopefully inspiring others to take action too.”
For more information, visit @beelievefoundation or @emergy100 on Instagram.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.