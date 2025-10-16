The first Guildford Festival of the Arts was a huge success, with more than 2,400 visitors to 20 venues over the four-day event which ran from September 25 to 28.
It brought together artists, venues and audiences from across the community, with 50 talks, workshops and demonstrations plus the festival’s three open-call exhibitions which featured the work of 100 artists.
Highlights included the festival’s Art Trail, with some 300 people taking part, collecting stamps on their festival maps at 11 trail locations in the town centre and discovering a wide range of creative work along the way. Waiting for them at the end was a free drink at either the Star Inn or the Britannia pub, courtesy of Shepherd Neame brewers.
Another was the transformation of the exterior of the Old Orleans building - a collaboration by ten street artists led by artist Roo and Guildford Borough Council.
Artist Alexandra Bateman received the Knight Frank Art Prize for her work Cyclist 13, awarded by the festival’s open call judges Peter Gordon, Nathalie Beauvillain-Scott, Alex Tommis and Sue Dragon, while Mabel Welvaert was given the George Weil Student Prize for her painting Squint. Artist Ellen Doggett won the public vote for her piece 100 Days of Lockdown and will have a chance to exhibit her work at New House Art Space.
Other festival events included exhibitions on wildlife photography and working in repertory theatre in the 1970s, screen printing and photography workshops, jazz with Sam Woodland and the Seth Pannifer Duo, a talk by landscape artist of the year Monica Popham, a portrait drawing session and the opportunity to create one of 175 clay pots to mark the 175th anniversary of artist Mary Watts’ birth.
Ysanne Brooks, host of the Handbuilding Pottery Workshop at Solar Sisters, said: “I loved being a part of the inaugural Guildford Festival of the Arts, both as someone holding a pottery class for others to attend and taking part myself by making a pot for the Watts Gallery’s celebration of Mary Watts’ 175th birthday. It was also great to see venues I hadn't visited before, despite not completing my trail for a free beer!”
“When we first set out, we wanted to shine a light on the creative spaces in Guildford that support the arts all year round. We hoped people would discover somewhere new, try a new craft or activity, and perhaps even find a passion that inspires them to sign up for more workshops in the future. I think it’s safe to say we’ve succeeded.”
Plans are already being drawn up for next year, with Charlie Cluff and co-founder Lauren Gerrard looking to build upon the momentum of this year’s event, further fostering relationships with the festival’s venues, artistic partners and sponsors to showcase the richness of Guildford’s creative community.
