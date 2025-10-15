Communities thrive on the organisations at their heart, those businesses or people who are the glue that keep them together.
Newspapers and pubs can both be counted among the centre pieces around which a thriving community revolves. However new licensing proposals could see the dismissal of one, leading to chaos by the other.
The requirement for anyone with a licensing proposal to publish a notice in a printed local newspaper allows the most trusted form of news distribution to share that information with the people who will be most impacted. With many parts of England and Wales still unable to get reliable 3G signal, let alone solid internet, this element of the proposal threatens to potentially deny those residents access to the knowledge they deserve.
The News Media Association, which is calling on the Government to urgently rethink this part of the bill, is now keen to find out what the public thinks.
Simply answer the survey below to get involved.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.