The Pirbright Players are polishing their quivers and stringing their bows as they gear up to unleash their rip-roaring panto adventure Robin Hood at Lord Pirbright’s Hall on January 24 and 25.
Rehearsals started in September and this production promises all the classic panto magic - boisterous comedy, larger-than-life characters, toe-tapping tunes and slapstick fun.
Leading the charge through Sherwood Forest is Holly Didyk as the fearless, quick-witted Robin Hood, with Lauren Schulz-Gerhardt bringing warmth and charm to the role of Maid Marion.
With lively audience participation woven through every scene, the crowd will have plenty of chances to cheer Robin on and boo the evil Sheriff of Nottingham, played with wicked flair by Huw Griffiths. Oh yes they will!
They will be joined by a lively ensemble of more than 20 performers from Pirbright and beyond, along with an energetic junior cast from Pirbright and Brookwood primary schools.
Founded in 1971, the Players are celebrating 55 wonderful years of amateur dramatics on the Pirbright Hall stage. Each year they produce two shows, ranging from plays and musicals to their much-loved pantomimes.
A spokesperson said: “The Pirbright Players have long been known for their warm, inclusive productions that bring the whole village together, and this year’s panto looks set to continue that tradition.
“With colourful costumes, creative staging and a script packed with jokes for all ages, Robin Hood is shaping up to be a highlight of the local calendar. This is one panto you won’t want to miss.
“We are busy rehearsing every Sunday and have added two more singing rehearsals this week to perfect our singing. We always get wonderful comments from people who’ve watched our shows. It makes it worthwhile doing it regularly every year.”
There are performances at 2pm and 7pm on January 24, and 2pm on January 25. To book tickets visit pirbrightplayers.spanglefish.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.