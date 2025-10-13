It is 160 years since Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland first captivated readers and Surrey History Centre in Woking is celebrating the life of Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, better known by his pen name Lewis Carroll, with a new exhibition: This Side of the Looking Glass: Archives from the Real Life of Lewis Carroll.
Guildford became the town most closely associated with Carroll’s adult life outside Oxford. From 1868, his sisters lived at The Chestnuts on Castle Hill, where Carroll spent many Christmases.
During his visits, he took photographs, participated in amateur plays and enjoyed long walks. He also completed Alice Through the Looking Glass in Guildford and occasionally preached at St Mary’s Church.
Over the last 75 years, archives relating to Carroll’s childhood, letters and his original photographs of his brothers, sisters and aunt have been placed in the care of Surrey History Centre.
Curator of the exhibition and archivist at Surrey History Centre, Isabel Sullivan, explains: “This Side of the Looking Glass: Archives from the Real Life of Lewis Carroll, explores Carroll in his own time – his family and childhood, his avid letter-writing habit, and the Victorian age in which he lived.
“We are delighted to display for the first time treasured objects and artistic creations we now hold on loan from the Dodgson family, alongside his original photographs, and letters from Carroll himself and, among others, Charles Darwin and Queen Victoria’s young granddaughter Princess Alice.
“Exhibits from the Dodgson family, the Manners Collection and West Horsley Place Trust are also included.”
The exhibition runs throughout October in the centre’s foyer and display cabinets. Admission is free, and visitors are welcome during opening hours, Tuesday to Thursday, 9.30am to 12.45pm and 1.45 to 5pm (normal searchroom admission rules apply).
An online talk explaining more about the items on show can be purchased at www.surreycc.gov.uk/heritageevents.
