A new play based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective - Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt for Moriarty - is coming to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from November 18 to 22.
This Blackeyed Theatre production weaves four of Conan Doyle’s short stories - The Adventure of the Bruce-Partington Plans, A Scandal in Bohemia, The Adventure of the Second Stain and The Final Problem - into a single narrative. It is set in London in 1901, as the British Empire wages war in the name of a Queen whose health is failing.
