An acclaimed pianist will join forces with one of the county’s top orchestras for a memorable evening of Nordic musical excellence in Guildford next weekend.
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will return to G Live next Saturday (October 18) for a Grieg: Piano Concerto with Boris Giltburg tinkling the ivories.
The latter is renowned for his unmatched “titanic-like” performances with Kevin John Edusei conducting.
The show, which starts at 7pm, will feature Grieg’s evergreen Piano Concerto, described as one as the best-loved showpieces of all time.
The unforgettable music experience will conclude with Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2, Northern Lights of Finland.
Expect a night of soaring melodies and music drama. Tickets start at £19.50, for more details and booking visit www.glive.co.uk
