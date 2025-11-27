Essex-born folk troubadour Beans On Toast is appearing at the Boileroom in Guildford on December 12 at 7pm.
His new album Kill Them With Kindness was recorded with The Beans On Toast Band. He said: “We've done a few tours together, but this was our first venture into a studio. I'm proper chuffed with how it sounds.
"This album is a bit of a juxtaposition, as is the title. There are songs that deal with the current state of the world. Wars, maniac leaders, the rise of AI and the fall of the establishment. Then there are songs about trees, late nights in music venues, art, love and my new cat.”
For tickets, priced £17, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/boileroom/1768613?trackingConsent=1
