Home Instead Guildford & Woking had plenty to celebrate at the 2025 Surrey Business Awards recently when owner Sarah Daly was crowned Business Person of the Year.
The winners of the awards, held in association with Surrey Chambers of Commerce, were revealed at a sold-out G Live Centre in Guildford.
The event, hosted by comedian Zoe Lyons, brought together hundreds of business leaders from across the region to celebrate excellence, innovation and achievement.
Sarah, who has proudly owned Home Instead Guildford & Woking for 13 years, beat off strong competition from Elaine Gosden (Blue Gnu Consulting), Isla Selley (Boom Arts Academy), Jo McGowan (Hello Dorking), Kira Bennett (Bennett Business Partnerships) and Matt Day (Liquona).
“This award means the world to me and our dedicated team,” Sarah said. “We care for vulnerable adults in their own homes, and we couldn’t be prouder of the compassionate, high-quality support we deliver every single day.
“Thank you to the Surrey Business Awards and Jamie Regan at Brewin Dolphin [who sponsored the Business Person of the Year category] for his warmth and generosity which led to the decision to award me this prestigious accolade.
“This unexpected honour means so much. I’m incredibly grateful to my extraordinary Home Instead team — their dedication and support make every success possible, and I am proud to share this award with them.
“Our clients, care professionals and office staff are at the heart of everything we do. We offer companionship, personal care, meal preparation, medication prompts, travel to appointments/outings, overnight care, live-in care — and everything in between.”
Maarten Hoffmann, managing director of Platinum Media Group and organiser of the event, added: “The calibre of finalists was exceptional, showcasing the innovation, resilience and ambition that define Surrey’s business community. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists.”
If you have a loved one who may need support at home, call Home Instead Guildford & Woking on 01483 488222.
