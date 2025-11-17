Life-saving cardiac treatment and specialist neonatal care at St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey are set for a major upgrade thanks to more than £3.2 million of investment from Runnymede Borough Council.
The funding from the Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) will modernise and expand both the Cardiac Catheter Lab and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
The Trust runs the leading heart intervention service in northwest Surrey, performing nearly 4,400 complex and minimally invasive procedures in 2024 alone.
A £2.9 million upgrade to the Cardiac Catheter Lab will increase capacity and enable quicker diagnosis and treatment, supported by an additional £900,000 from the NHS.
The NICU will receive a £296,000 refurbishment to modernise Surrey’s only Level 3 neonatal unit, which treats some of the smallest and sickest babies from across Kent, Surrey and Sussex. The improvements will enhance clinical spaces and provide upgraded rooms offering greater privacy, comfort and reassurance for families during difficult and emotional stays.
Cllr Robert King, Chair of the Corporate Management Committee, said: “For families, the moments when a loved one needs specialist care are when the NHS matters most. These improvements will help care for some of the most vulnerable babies and adults, ensuring local people receive world-class treatment when they need it most.”
Louise Stead, Chief Executive of Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals, said: “These improvements will strengthen our ability to deliver timely, life-saving care in modern, purpose-built environments. They also reflect our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and to working in partnership with our community. By investing in these services, we are ensuring that they can continue to deliver high-quality, compassionate care for everyone who needs it, now and in the years to come.”
The improvements will be delivered within the next two years and mark one of the area’s most significant recent healthcare investments.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.