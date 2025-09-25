The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is coming to G Live in Guildford on October 7 at 7.30pm.
Starring gripping ocean adventures and mesmerising marine life, it showcases the wonder and power of the sea through a selection of short films from around the world.
Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “The Ocean Film Festival is more than just a film event; it’s a celebration of our planet’s blue heart.”
Film highlights include Let Me Live (17 minutes), about British surfer Tom Lowe, Aquaballet (five minutes), about free diver Marianne Aventurier, and Diving Into The Darkness (30 minutes), about cave diver Jill Heinerth.
For tickets, which are priced at £17 or £19, visit https://trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford/en-GB/event/film/ocean-film-festival-world-tour-tickets
