Romantic musical comedy Waitress will be at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from April 20 to 25 next year.
West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher will lead the cast as Jenna. Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage.
A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.
There are performances at 7.30pm every night, and at 2.30pm on April 22 and 25, For tickets visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/waitress-touch-tour/new-victoria-theatre/
