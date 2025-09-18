Gareth Southgate is England’s second most successful football manager.
Taking over a team dumped out of the European Championship by Iceland in 2016, he led them to the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the World Cup, and successive European Championship finals, before quitting almost at the top in 2024.
His efforts inspired an Olivier Award-winning play by James Graham, Dear England, which the National Theatre is bringing to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from February 10 to 14.
For tickets, priced from £15, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/dear-england/new-victoria-theatre
