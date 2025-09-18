Gareth Southgate is England’s second most successful football manager.

Taking over a team dumped out of the European Championship by Iceland in 2016, he led them to the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the World Cup, and successive European Championship finals, before quitting almost at the top in 2024.

His efforts inspired an Olivier Award-winning play by James Graham, Dear England, which the National Theatre is bringing to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from February 10 to 14.

Football fans and everybody else will be brought to their feet by this inspiring, at times heartbreaking and ultimately uplifting story of Gareth’s revolutionary eight years in the English game’s hottest seat.