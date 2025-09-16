A pensioner has been arrested following reports of a sexual assault on a bus in Knaphill.
Surrey Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses following an alleged incident on the 34 service from Woking to Camberley last Monday afternoon (September 8).
The incident took place between 4.51pm and 5.20pm with a 73-year-old being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and breaching his community protection notice for anti-social behaviour.
He has since been released on police bail but enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “The bus was very busy and we believe several people may have witnessed this incident.
“If you were on the bus at the time or have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting PR/45250111286.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.