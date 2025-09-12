The Fiery Bird has a flaming good night of great new music lined up with a triple bill next week.
A delicious mix of punk, rock and poetry will be served up when Slow Cooked Bears, Petrocene and Mick Gough perform at the Woking venue next Friday (September 26).
The first act is a London-based alternative rock trio with “dashes of shoegaze and punk” that will appeal to fans of The Smashing Pumpkins, Placebo, Pixies and Bauhaus.
Socially conscious up-and-coming indie rockers Petrocene impressed with a stand out set at Guilfest.
Gough is a singer-songwriter armed with a dry wit, keen sense of poetic imagery and a songbird’s ear for melody who counts Leonard Cohen and Nick Drake as influences. Entry £10.
