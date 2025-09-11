A man in his 20s has died following a fatal accident in Woking which left another driver with serious injuries.
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a three-car collision on Littlewick Road in Knaphill around 10.40pm last night (Wednesday, September 10).
One of the drivers involved died at the scene while another, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital following the collision between Horsell Birch and Lockfield Drive.
The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened, with the police seeking information about a silver Ford Fiesta in the area at the time.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are particularly interested in the manner of (the Fiesta’s) driving shortly prior to the collision.
“Were you in the area around Littlewick Road between 10.30pm and 10.40pm last night?
“Do you have any CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident?
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45250111355.
Alternatively, use the 24/7 live chat service through their www.surrey.police.uk website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.