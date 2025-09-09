The court heard how over a period of three years, Walker subjected the survivor to a campaign of abuse and control. On one particularly harrowing occasion, he assaulted and raped her while she was pregnant.
The investigation by Surrey Police’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT) uncovered over 100 abusive voicemails from Walker to the survivor. It was also discovered that in just three months, he had made more than 1,200 calls to her, many of which were abusive and controlling in nature.
Walker was arrested in June 2024. In police interview, he denied all offences through a pre-prepared statement and then gave “no comment” answers.
As part of the investigation, officers examined medical records showing the survivor had been treated in hospital several times for injuries, including significant bruising.
The case also included multiple testimonies from witnesses, which demonstrated the pattern and extent of his abuse.
On Friday, September 5, Walker was sentenced to 12 years and six months’ imprisonment. He was also given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.
Speaking about feeling able to come forward to police, the survivor wanted to share her experience.
“What made me brave enough to come forward was support from Emma at South West Surrey Domestic Abuse Service. They never gave up on me – Emma saved my life and helped me to support police,” the victim said.
The first officer she spoke to when she came into the police station was local neighbourhood PC Billy Dann.
“Billy really helped me to feel I could get through this, he explained exactly what was going to happen,” she added.
“Three years ago, an officer came to my house to arrest (Walker) when I was pregnant.
“Three years later she was speaking to me as I was walking to report this. She recognised me and hugged me – she thought she would read about me. It makes a difference.
“The police are going to do what they promise and protect you. I never trusted police in my life – they changed that to me.
“They believed me, I wasn’t made to feel like I was a suspect. They heard me and that makes all the difference, they didn’t judge me and I didn’t feel like I had to prove myself.”
Sexual Offences Liaison Officer Amanda Watt, said; “Firstly, and most importantly, I want to commend the bravery and resilience of the survivor and her unwavering support for our investigation.
“Thanks to her coming forward and reporting this horrific pattern of abuse to us, we were able to bring Walker, who is a very dangerous man, to justice. He will now spend over 12 years behind bars where he belongs.
"We urge anyone who may be the victim of any type of abuse to come forward. You will be believed, and you will be supported. If you aren’t ready to speak to us, reach out to one of our brilliant Surrey-based charities who can offer sanctuary and practical, as well as emotional, support.”
