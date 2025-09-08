Council tax bills could keep climbing despite warnings residents could be getting less bang for their buck.
Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend has insisted she “will not ask the public to be less safe” as she defended plans to raise council tax for policing.
At a Police and Crime Panel meeting last week (September 4), Ms Townsend explained the decisions on the annual precept rise were driven by the Chief Constable’s assessment of what the force needs to keep the country safe.
“It’s not me plucking a figure out of thin air,” she told councillors. For Ms Townsend, the choice is clear: “Surrey Police are cutting their cloth, but what I am not prepared to do is ask the public to be less safe.”
Surrey Police must find £14.8 million in savings by 2029 with pay (which makes up 80 percent of its spending) ramping up costs, a report states. Each 1 percent pay rise for police officers adds £2.4 million to the budget, equivalent to £4.80 on the average council tax bill.
The report revealed: “Whilst the force is making every effort to not impact services as a result of savings required, there is a risk that this will not be possible”.
Ms Townsend’s comments came after councillors questioned whether constant tax rises could be justified when Surrey Police must still deliver sweeping budget cuts to balance its budget.
Cllr Richard Wilson challenged: “At some point Surrey Police has to cut its cloth. You can’t keep asking the public for more and more money when it’s a regressive tax.”
He asked the PCC to “give the public a break” from the ever-increasing tax bills.
But finance officers warned that the ability to make further cuts “become more difficult every year” despite efforts to standardise IT systems, renegotiate contracts and improve procurement.
They warned if Surrey Police do not increase the precept in a particular year then it has “missed that chance” in every following year to raise funds for the Force.
Although the Government has promised to fund some police pay rises above 2.8 per cent, Surrey is still waiting for clarity on how much of this money it will actually receive.
The long-awaited Police Reform Bill could also see some functions stripped away to a national body or Surrey forced into merger talks — changes with potentially “major financial implications.”
Surrey remains one of the lowest government-funded forces in the country, leaving residents to shoulder more of the burden through local taxation.
