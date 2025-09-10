An uninsured provisional driver from Woking who was caught behind the wheel has been ordered to cough up more than £1,000 by Surrey Magistrates.
Guildford Magistrates Court heard that police caught Phelipe Martins De Oliveiva driving a Peugeot on Walton Road on December 17 last year.
The 30-year-old from Walton Road was handed a six-month driving ban and fined £660 for driving without insurance on September 3.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £120 costs and a £264 victims surcharge, with no separate penalty being made for driving without the appropriate licence.
The defendant was not present at the hearing with the verdict being confirmed in absence, and a collection order being imposed by magistrates.
