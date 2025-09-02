Residents at Bernard Sunley care home stirred up some fun – and a few debates – during a celebration of Afternoon Tea Week.
The Woking-based home, run by Friends of the Elderly and marking the charity’s 120th anniversary, combined classic treats with plenty of tea-rific conversation.
Activities Coordinator Monika Ahmed led the event, putting residents to the test with 14 “tea-zing” questions on everything from favourite brews to scone etiquette and the age-old milk-versus-tea debate.
“There's nothing quite as lovely as a traditional Afternoon Tea,” said Monika Ahmed, the Activities Coordinator at Bernard Sunley. “It’s a lovely custom that the residents thoroughly enjoy as it combines all their favourite things – delicious, tasty treats, a good cup of tea and the opportunity to have a good catch-up with each other.”
“The residents adore our regular afternoon teas, so to celebrate this year’s Afternoon Tea Week what else could we do than host an extra special afternoon tea for them all to enjoy?” added Andy Cumper, the care home’s Registered Manager. “To add to the fun of the event, Monika thought it would be a good idea to do an entertaining poll to find out, once and for all, their favourite brew, tea likes, dislikes and to answer some important questions such as do you dunk or not dunk and is it cream before jam on scones?”
English Breakfast Tea came out on top, with Earl Grey taking second place. Tea bags beat loose leaf hands down, and nearly all residents preferred a mug over a dainty china cup. The milk-first versus tea-first question ended in a draw, but everyone agreed: dunking is off the menu.
The group also explored the history of afternoon tea, from Anna Maria, the 7th Duchess of Bedford, who invented it to stave off the “sinking feeling,” to the royal garden parties at Buckingham Palace.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.