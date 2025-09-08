Hoe Valley School in Woking has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award (Gold - Full Accreditation) in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.
The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education.
Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need in today’s world.
Hoe Valley School’s international work includes partnerships with schools in France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and China. Together the school has conducted collaborative projects across many areas of the curriculum.
Statistics projects, Birds of Peace, Christmas projects, and Stolpersteine projects, as well as a Chinese Exchange programme, have been particularly successful.
Mr Kelly, acting headteacher said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the British Council International School Award (Gold – Full Accreditation). Our international partnerships broaden students’ perspectives, develop informed and global citizens, and strengthen our work-ready ethos.
“This award underpins everything we do at HVS, preparing young people with the skills, understanding and confidence to thrive in an interconnected world.”
Scott McDonald, chief executive of the British Council, added: “The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad. The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work in bringing the world into their classrooms.
“This is especially commendable when schools have been deeply affected by the global pandemic. The desire to build on their international work shines through.
“By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.