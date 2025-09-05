The British Heart Foundation (BHF) returns to Woking at the end of the month when the charity retailer is due to open two new stores in the Peacocks shopping centre.
One of the units will house the BHF’s popular furniture and electrical store, bringing back a much-missed presence to the town centre. The second unit will offer a wide selection of clothing, books, bric-a-brac and accessories, providing local shoppers with more opportunities to support the charity’s vital work through sustainable shopping.
The arrival of BHF marks a welcome return as the organisation’s previous location, which it left early this year, is being developed as a residential site.
Simon Cuckow, centre manager at Victoria Place, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the British Heart Foundation back to Woking. Their return, with not just one but two stores, is fantastic news for the community. They provide a brilliant retail experience with a purpose, and we know how much locals value their presence and the incredible work they support.”
Angie Vidler, regional manager at British Heart Foundation, said: "These openings mark our return to Woking after leaving our previous Crown Square location due to redevelopment, and we can’t wait to welcome back our loyal customers and meet new faces in the community.
“By shopping pre-loved at the British Heart Foundation, you’ll be joining the Reuse Revolution – helping to reduce waste while funding lifesaving research that keeps families together.
“We’re always looking for more helping hands, quality stock donations, and, of course, customers.
“Woking has always been a warm and supportive community for us, and we’re thrilled to be back!"
The stores are currently recruiting for volunteers – visit www.victoriaplacewoking.co.uk to find out more, or follow Victoria Place on social media for updates.
