Police are investigating reports that a handbag was stolen by a woman during a recent burglary in a Woking neighbourhood.
The incident took place at a house in Brookfield in Goldsworth Park at 1.41pm on Monday (September 8).
Witnesses or anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage is urged to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 45250110168.
The incident is one of three recently flagged up by Woking police with an attempted burglary also taking place at Loop Road in Kingfield sometime between August 29 and 7am on Saturday, September 6 (45250109971).
Criminal damage was also reported on Eve Road with the windscreen and two windows of a black VW Golf being smashed around 11pm (45250110126).
