Tickets are now on sale for an illuminating talk about the rise of the “King of Pop Art”.
The Lighthouse Gallery will continue its Andy Warhol season with an art talk about his formative years and rise to international fame.
Gallery director Sarah Brown will lead the Becoming Warhol: Farm, Factory and the Rise of Pop (1948 – 1968) talk from 1pm on Thursday, September 25.
It will encompass the transition from his 1949 arrival in New York to a symbol of fame and mass culture, from stylish commercial drawings to iconic works like Campbell’s Soup cans and Marilyn Monroe.
Doors open at 12.30pm with entry to the exhibition included in the £19.50 ticket price (£5 for members) from https://www.thelightbox.org.uk/
