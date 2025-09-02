Just a year after celebrating its 25th anniversary, Horsell Care reached yet another milestone when volunteer Heidi Powell completed its 20,000th job.
At a recent event, Woking MP Will Forster and Horsell Care chairperson, Wendy Bratton, presented Heidi, who has been with Horsell Care for 15 years, with a certificate to mark the occasion.
Will said: “It’s been lovely to meet and thank volunteers from Horsell Care, as they celebrate completing their 20,000th job, supporting elderly and vulnerable people in Horsell.”
He added: “Horsell Care started in 1999 and has been helping people in the village ever since. Their committed band of volunteers regularly assist the more than 120 people that need help with medical appointments, shopping and other key tasks that they cannot do on their own.”
Heidi said: “I am just so happy to be part of such an amazing group of wonderful volunteers, thanks to the vision of our founding members. Well done, everybody!”
It’s not just for the serious things though. Regular newsletters are sent to clients and volunteers to keep in touch and let everyone know about the social activities organised through the year, such as coffee mornings and lunches. These are happy occasions, enjoyed by all those who attend.
Horsell Care is run entirely by volunteers, with costs covered by voluntary donations from clients.
“None of this would be possible without our amazing volunteers,” said Wendy. “We are always looking for more willing helpers to carry on this work. You can choose how and when you help.
“There are no fixed times, making it very flexible. If you think you could spare a couple of hours a month, do contact Horsell Care on our helpline number, 07552 553414. We look forward to hearing from you.”
