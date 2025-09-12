Byfleet & West Byfleet

2025/0680: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension. 39 Sanway Close, Byfleet, West Byfleet

Canalside

2025/0406: Retrospective application for retention of an infill side extension and conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. 10 Sheerwater Road, West Byfleet

2025/0692: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. Longhurst, 481 Woodham Lane

2025/0685: Erection of a single-storey rear infill extension. 73 Courtenay Road

Goldsworth Park

2025/0690: Installation of solar panels to existing roof of A2 hall, 1no air source heat pump to west elevation and 1no battery to south elevation. 2no bollards west of the site. St Andrew’s Church , Goldsworth Park Centre

2025/0569: Extension of existing detached garage (retrospective) 10 Jasmine Close

2025/0698: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 18 Muirfield Road

Heathlands

2025/0691: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed construction of single-storey outbuilding to provide gym and home office ancillary to existing property and detached garage. 7 School Cottages, Mayford Green, Mayford

2025/0623: Erection of a two-storey rear and single storey side extension. Erection of 2No rear outbuildings, front gates and patio. 190 Connaught Road, Brookwood

2025/0679: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey side extensions and rear outbuilding. Lisa, Hook Hill Lane, Mayford

2025/0618: Erection of a two-storey side extension. Meadow Croft, 101 Saunders Lane

Hoe Valley

2025/0677: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.4m. 1 Gloster Road, Old Woking

2025/0641: Installation of artificial grass (3G) sports pitch in place of the existing natural grass pitch. Westfield Football Club, Kingfield Road, Kingfield

2025/0686: Erection of a part two-storey, part first-floor side and rear extension including rear balcony with roof alterations. Erection of a single-storey rear extension and alterations to patio and fenestration (amendment to PLAN/2024/0504). 25 Rosebery Crescent, Kingfield

Horsell

2025/0684: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 7m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.2m. 10 Morton Close, Horsell

2025/0683: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for hip-to-gable roof extension, side dormer and single-storey side extension. 10 Morton Close, Horsell

Knaphill

2025/0657: Proposed partial conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. 160 Alexandra Gardens, Knaphill

Pyrford

2025/0688: Erection of detached garage following demolition of existing. Oldway, Ridgway

2025/0674: Erection of 2No front dormer windows with pitched roofs. 125 Lovelace Drive, Pyrford

2025/0700: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. Erection of a rear flat dormer, 1no front roof light and fenestration alterations. Following demolition of the existing garage. 9 Boltons Close, Pyrford

St John’s

2025/0696: Erection of a two-storey and part first-floor rear extension and alterations to existing dormer window. Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 18 Kingsway

Surrey Heath

Bisley & West End

25/0742/E2R: Application for Prior Approval Under Schedule 2, Part 3 Class MA of the General Permitted Development Order 2015 (as amended) for a change of use from Office (Class E) to residential (Class C3) for 1 flat. 44B Guildford Road, West End, Woking 25/0949/FFU: Erection of a front porch extension and side/rear extensions following partial demolition of existing garage. Roof alterations including increase in ridge height and insertion of dormers and roof lights to create habitable accommodation in the loft space. Along with changes to fenestration and external materials. Sunnyacres, Priest Lane, West End 25/0953/FFU: Erection of a detached garage. Wilds, The Folly, Lightwater 25/0960/FFU: Demolition of existing dwellinghouse and outbuildings and erection of self-build, replacement dwellinghouse. Hagthorne Cottage, Lucas Green Road, West End 25/0963/FFU: Erection of a part single-storey, part two-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension, new entrance porch and changes to fenestrations. 1 Mainstone Road, Bisley Windlesham & Chobham

25/0954/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the proposed conversion of loft to habitable accommodation with rear dormer and addition of roof lights. Riverside Cottage, Green Lane, Chobham 25/0957/ADV: Application for advertisement consent for the erection of two illuminated small format digital display units. Windlesham South Service Station, London Road, Windlesham