25/0742/E2R: Application for Prior Approval Under Schedule 2, Part 3 Class MA of the General Permitted Development Order 2015 (as amended) for a change of use from Office (Class E) to residential (Class C3) for 1 flat. 44B Guildford Road, West End, Woking 25/0949/FFU: Erection of a front porch extension and side/rear extensions following partial demolition of existing garage. Roof alterations including increase in ridge height and insertion of dormers and roof lights to create habitable accommodation in the loft space. Along with changes to fenestration and external materials. Sunnyacres, Priest Lane, West End 25/0953/FFU: Erection of a detached garage. Wilds, The Folly, Lightwater 25/0960/FFU: Demolition of existing dwellinghouse and outbuildings and erection of self-build, replacement dwellinghouse. Hagthorne Cottage, Lucas Green Road, West End 25/0963/FFU: Erection of a part single-storey, part two-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension, new entrance porch and changes to fenestrations. 1 Mainstone Road, Bisley Windlesham & Chobham