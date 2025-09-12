Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0680: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension. 39 Sanway Close, Byfleet, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0406: Retrospective application for retention of an infill side extension and conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. 10 Sheerwater Road, West Byfleet
2025/0692: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. Longhurst, 481 Woodham Lane
2025/0685: Erection of a single-storey rear infill extension. 73 Courtenay Road
Goldsworth Park
2025/0690: Installation of solar panels to existing roof of A2 hall, 1no air source heat pump to west elevation and 1no battery to south elevation. 2no bollards west of the site. St Andrew’s Church , Goldsworth Park Centre
2025/0569: Extension of existing detached garage (retrospective) 10 Jasmine Close
2025/0698: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 18 Muirfield Road
Heathlands
2025/0691: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed construction of single-storey outbuilding to provide gym and home office ancillary to existing property and detached garage. 7 School Cottages, Mayford Green, Mayford
2025/0623: Erection of a two-storey rear and single storey side extension. Erection of 2No rear outbuildings, front gates and patio. 190 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2025/0679: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey side extensions and rear outbuilding. Lisa, Hook Hill Lane, Mayford
2025/0618: Erection of a two-storey side extension. Meadow Croft, 101 Saunders Lane
Hoe Valley
2025/0677: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.4m. 1 Gloster Road, Old Woking
2025/0641: Installation of artificial grass (3G) sports pitch in place of the existing natural grass pitch. Westfield Football Club, Kingfield Road, Kingfield
2025/0686: Erection of a part two-storey, part first-floor side and rear extension including rear balcony with roof alterations. Erection of a single-storey rear extension and alterations to patio and fenestration (amendment to PLAN/2024/0504). 25 Rosebery Crescent, Kingfield
Horsell
2025/0684: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 7m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.2m. 10 Morton Close, Horsell
2025/0683: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for hip-to-gable roof extension, side dormer and single-storey side extension. 10 Morton Close, Horsell
Knaphill
2025/0657: Proposed partial conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. 160 Alexandra Gardens, Knaphill
Pyrford
2025/0688: Erection of detached garage following demolition of existing. Oldway, Ridgway
2025/0674: Erection of 2No front dormer windows with pitched roofs. 125 Lovelace Drive, Pyrford
2025/0700: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. Erection of a rear flat dormer, 1no front roof light and fenestration alterations. Following demolition of the existing garage. 9 Boltons Close, Pyrford
St John’s
2025/0696: Erection of a two-storey and part first-floor rear extension and alterations to existing dormer window. Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 18 Kingsway
Surrey Heath
Bisley & West End
25/0742/E2R: Application for Prior Approval Under Schedule 2, Part 3 Class MA of the General Permitted Development Order 2015 (as amended) for a change of use from Office (Class E) to residential (Class C3) for 1 flat. 44B Guildford Road, West End, Woking 25/0949/FFU: Erection of a front porch extension and side/rear extensions following partial demolition of existing garage. Roof alterations including increase in ridge height and insertion of dormers and roof lights to create habitable accommodation in the loft space. Along with changes to fenestration and external materials. Sunnyacres, Priest Lane, West End 25/0953/FFU: Erection of a detached garage. Wilds, The Folly, Lightwater 25/0960/FFU: Demolition of existing dwellinghouse and outbuildings and erection of self-build, replacement dwellinghouse. Hagthorne Cottage, Lucas Green Road, West End 25/0963/FFU: Erection of a part single-storey, part two-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension, new entrance porch and changes to fenestrations. 1 Mainstone Road, Bisley Windlesham & Chobham
25/0954/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the proposed conversion of loft to habitable accommodation with rear dormer and addition of roof lights. Riverside Cottage, Green Lane, Chobham 25/0957/ADV: Application for advertisement consent for the erection of two illuminated small format digital display units. Windlesham South Service Station, London Road, Windlesham
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.