Surrey Heath Borough Council is inviting residents, community groups, and local organisations to apply for funding to support projects that improve your neighbourhood.
This funding comes from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) – a charge paid by developers working in the borough. The money is used to help build and improve the infrastructure communities need to grow and thrive.
If you have a project idea that could benefit your local area, now is your chance to put it forward.
To be considered, projects must support the council’s key infrastructure priorities, which include: Accessible natural green spaces (SANG); parks and open spaces; local transport improvements; playgrounds and play equipment; indoor sports and leisure facilities; community buildings; climate change initiatives; digital infrastructure.
Projects should benefit residents, align with these priorities, and have the support of your local ward councillors.
Qualifying projects could include improvements made to a community building, to children’s play areas and to leisure facilities.
Councillor Alan Ashbery, deputy leader and portfolio holder built environment and regulation, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and community groups to bring forward ideas that will make a real difference. Whether it’s improving green spaces, upgrading community facilities, or tackling climate change, CIL funding can help turn your vision into reality.
“I encourage everyone with a project in mind to get involved and apply.”
If you have a project in mind, speak to your local ward councillors to get their support, complete the application form and submit your application by 4pm on Monday, 13 October.
Applicants should note that this funding opportunity is separate from the Local Community Improvement Fund, which will reopen for applications in January 2026. Depending on interest and available funds, more CIL funding rounds may be announced in the future.
If you're in a Parished area, please contact your Parish Council directly with your project idea.
