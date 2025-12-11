The Camberley Theatre’s production of Aladdin was a dazzling triumph that left the audience smiling from start to finish.
From the moment the curtain rose, the hilarity began, with Mark Slowey as Widow Twankey delivering a fabulous tongue-twister of lines cleverly mimed to famous songs. It set the tone for an evening packed with laughter, surprises and sheer entertainment.
Mike Carnell shone in the title role, bringing warmth and charm to Aladdin while carrying the story with effortless charisma.
His chemistry with Anna Steele as Princess Jasmine was delightful, and Steele’s elegance and poise gave the fairytale romance real sparkle.
Slowey’s comic timing and outrageous costumes kept the audience roaring throughout, proving him a true pantomime star. Impressively, he also directed the production, ensuring the show’s pace, humour and spectacle were perfectly balanced.
Kristian Maylor made a wonderfully menacing Abanazar, commanding the stage with villainous flair, while Tania Whatley’s Queen balanced regal authority with a touch of humour. Lucy Bradford enchanted as the Spirit of the Ring, her presence adding magic and mystery to the tale.
A special highlight was Ismail Khazli, whose breathtaking gymnastics and chair-balancing routines brought gasps of amazement. His physical artistry added a unique dimension to the show, ensuring it stood out as more than just a traditional pantomime.
The production was filled with vibrant sets, colourful costumes and catchy musical numbers that had children and adults clapping along. On top of this, the amazing 3D effects - never seen before in Camberley - brought the story to life in jaw-dropping fashion, immersing the audience in the magic like never before.
Overall, Aladdin at Camberley Theatre was a joyous celebration of pantomime tradition, delivered with flair and fun by a talented cast. A truly magical evening!
Aladdin runs until December 31. For tickets visit www.camberleytheatre.co.uk
Claire Ritchie
