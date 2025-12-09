Not many people can boast making it past a century, but one Woking care home resident has reached the incredible age of 106. Born on December 3, 1919, in Sheffield, Joan Clark has witnessed a remarkable span of history, from wartime Britain and multiple coronations to pandemics, moon landings, and countless technological advances.
Joan spent her early years living abroad, as her father, an army officer, was posted to India, the Middle East, and Egypt. She later lived in Liverpool, Manchester, Kent, and London before finally settling in Woking in 1965.
Joan married her husband John in 1941, sharing 67 happy years together until his passing in 2009. The couple had two children, David and Susan, and Joan now delights in the company of her two grand-daughters, Anna and Sophie.
Throughout her life, Joan was a massive part of her community and worked in a variety of roles, including an armaments factory during the Second World War, shops, and clerical positions. She is an avid reader and music lover, enjoying genres from classical to jazz, and remains active in arts and crafts, baking, flower arranging, and colouring. Joan is well known for her gentle nature. She adores animals, particularly her favourite horse, Gasper.
To mark this milestone, Elmfield House hosted a special celebration with Joan’s children, grand-daughters, friends, and carers. With a particular highlight of a live performance by singer Priscilla Chandro, a visit from local MP Al Pinkerton, and a party featuring a buffet, prosecco, and birthday cake.
Joan had two secrets to a long and happy life: “Think of what we have got rather than what we lack” and “Be happy and be kind.” Her life, spanning more than a century, continues to inspire everyone around her.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.