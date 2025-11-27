Collectors and buyers will be spoilt for choice this December as a major four-day winter auction series brings together jewellery, silver, fine art, antiques, fine wine and classic motors under one roof.
Ewbank’s Auctioneers is preparing to open its flagship Winter Fine Sales with a packed programme beginning on Wednesday, December 10, with the Jewellery, Watches & Coins auction.
It continues on Thursday, December 11, at 9.30am with Silver, Fine Art, Books & Stamps, followed on Friday, December 12, at 9.30am by Antiques, Fine Wine, Militaria, Asian Art, Clocks & Antique Furniture. The final day is dedicated to motoring, with the Cars, Motorbikes & Automobilia auction on Wednesday, December 17, at 11am.
Thursday’s sale brings a rare opportunity for collectors of British silver, with 18 separate lots to be offered by The Worshipful Company of Founders, one of the oldest livery companies in the City of London.
Among the pieces with this distinguished provenance are two important bowls. The first, the Bruty Bowl, is a George III two-handled, half-reeded presentation punch bowl by R & S Hennel, 1923. Engraved with the crest and motto “God the only Founder”, this elegant piece is valued at £1,400 to £1,800.
The second is the spectacular Dixon Bowl, a silver Monteith with an associated mirrored plateau by James Dixon & Sons. The Monteith, a historic form of punch bowl, is instantly recognisable by its scalloped rim. This spiral-fluted example, with a repoussé frieze of lions and classical urns, is engraved with its presentation details to James Willis Dixon, Master of the Worshipful Company of Founders of the City of London, 1899–1900. Weighing more than 65 ounces, the Monteith and plateau are estimated at £3,000 to £5,000.
Further demonstrating the company’s commitment to craftsmanship is a Guild of Handicraft two-handled oval desk stand with two glass and silver-topped ink bottles, together with a matching oval presentation drinks tray, both hallmarked London 1980. This set, valued at £1,200 to £1,800, reflects the late 20th-century revival of artisanal silverwork.
Also included in the Founders’ collection are two monumental canteens of flatware, both in the ever-popular King’s pattern.
The larger is an extensive part canteen of King’s pattern flatware by Josiah Williams & Co., London 1937. Weighing 634.4ozt (19,738gm), it includes 47 tablespoons, 35 table forks, 36 fish knives and numerous specialist pieces. This comprehensive, investment-grade lot carries a pre-sale guide of £10,000 to £12,000.
A second extensive part canteen, by John Turton & Co, Sheffield 1967, comprises 72 silver-handled table knives and 24 table forks alongside other matching pieces, totalling 266.7ozt (8,295gm) and estimated at £4,500 to £5,500.
Friday’s sale, on Friday, December 12, offers strength across several disciplines, with fine antique furniture, notable sculpture and an impressive selection of mature wines and ports.
Furniture highlights include a William IV mahogany extending dining table, stamped Gillow’s. This rounded rectangular table, extending to accommodate four leaves and standing on turned and reeded legs, is estimated at £2,500 to £3,500.
A pair of bronze figures after Victor Rousseau (Belgian, 1865–1954), known for his Symbolist work, will also be offered. The green-patinated figures of musicians – a male figure playing a mandolin and a female figure with a tambourine – stand on circular rouge marble plinths, are incised ‘ROUSSEAU’ and carry an estimate of £1,500 to £2,000.
For modern collectors, a group of 22 Swarovski Christmas stars, spanning the years 2000 to 2020 and 2022, will be offered complete with original cases and paperwork, valued at £400 to £600.
The Fine Wine section is extensive, with more than 260 lots of wine, port and spirits. Highlights include two important vintages from a single vendor who acquired them more than 40 years ago and stored them in a private East Sussex cellar. These include 12 bottles of Dow’s 2000 Port in OWC (Original Wooden Case) and 12 bottles of Warre’s 1991 Port in OWC, both guided at £400 to £600 per dozen.
Also on offer are nine bottles of Jean Paul et Stephane Magnien Charmes Chambertain 2008 Burgundy, estimated at £850 to £950.
The series concludes with the Winter Cars, Motorbikes & Automobilia sale on Wednesday, December 17, focusing on classic motoring, characterful vehicles and rare signage.
Two charming and accessible Italian classics lead the vehicle entries: a 1971 Fiat 500 L finished in dark navy blue with burgundy upholstery and a matching cloth folding sunroof. Imported from the Napoli area in 2016, this 650cc four-speed manual car is estimated at £4,000 to £6,000. It is joined by a compact 1993 Fiat Panda Fizz, a desirable piece of 1990s motoring, guided at £3,000 to £5,000.
A standout lot is a 1971 Ford Duple Viceroy coach-converted motorhome. Professionally converted in 1994 and carefully maintained, it is registered as a historic vehicle, making it exempt from MOT and tax, and has previously won awards with the Classic Campervan Club. It offers a turnkey classic holiday experience at £2,000 to £3,000.
Motorcycle enthusiasts will note a 2017 (67) Suzuki DL 1000 AL8 V-Strom, a sports adventure tourer fitted with an Arrow sports exhaust system and GIVI side cases. Sold on behalf of a local deceased estate, it will be offered without reserve, with expectations of £3,000 to £5,000.
Among the motoring collectables is an Original Wakefield Castrol Motor Oil enamel sign, “By Appointment to his Majesty The King”, dating from around the 1920s. Enamel signs of this period are keenly collected, and this example is estimated at £500 to £800.
All lots will be available for public viewing at the auction rooms from Saturday, December 6, 10am to 2pm, and on weekdays from 9.30am to 5pm, including late viewing on Tuesday, December 9, until 7pm.
For valuations, contact the team at Ewbank’s on 01483 223101 or email [email protected]. Valuations are available from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, with no appointment necessary. For jewellery, contact the saleroom to arrange an appointment with a gemmologist.
The full catalogue and live internet bidding registration are available via the website: www.ewbanks.co.uk.
