A slice of history — and cake — greeted passengers at West Byfleet Station on December 1 as it celebrated 138 years of service. Cakes, supplied by South Western Railway (SWR), were handed out by volunteers from the West Byfleet Community Gardening Group (WBCGG), who had also created a display of historic photographs showcasing the station from its earliest days alongside more recent scenes.
SWR Station Manager Joe Nurse said: “Involving commuters in West Byfleet’s birthday celebrations is a good way to show our appreciation to our customers.”
The event formed part of this year’s Railway 200 nationwide celebrations, which saw hundreds of stations across the country host events marking 200 years since rail travel first began in the UK in 1825.
Community Rail Manager Paula Aldridge added: “We are proud of our railway and were pleased to be able to demonstrate the enduring role train travel has played in our country over the past two centuries.”
The WBCGG adopted the station five years ago and has since been transforming the area for commuters and wildlife alike. The dedicated team of volunteers maintains planting and weeding at the station and nearby locations including Birch Green and Rosemount Parade.
WBCGG Station Lead Diane Cozens said: “We are proud of all that we have achieved at our station and around our village. Our efforts were rewarded this year with six Britain in Bloom awards for the Station, Birch Green, and West Byfleet Village, including a prestigious Gold award for the Station itself.”
Britain in Bloom, run by the Royal Horticultural Society, encourages biodiversity and planting nationwide. Its annual competition now includes a Stations in Bloom category, recognising the contribution of local volunteer groups in brightening the country’s railways.
