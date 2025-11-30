As Aldershot Town FC prepares to begin its defence of the Isuzu FA Trophy, South Western Railway has honoured the club’s 2025 victory by officially naming one of its new Arterio trains the Phoenix, a nod to the club’s emblem.
Club chairman Shahid Azeem led the unveiling, joined by players Dejan Tatek, Olly Scott and Hady Ghandour, all members of the squad for the Wembley final.
Also in attendance was David Josey, a lifelong Aldershot Town supporter and former South Western Railway station manager at Aldershot, who ensured Aldershot Town flags were flying at the station for the thousands who travelled by train to the final. He stood alongside the club’s Phoenix mascot, who helped welcome the Phoenix to the network.
In May 2025, Aldershot Town played at Wembley Stadium for the first time and beat Spennymoor Town 3-0 to win the FA Trophy.
Jack Barham, Dan Ellison and Josh Barrett scored in the second half, securing the club’s first major cup win and sparking celebrations across the Hampshire town.
The tribute also marks the recent introduction of South Western Railway’s fleet of Arterio trains to the Farnham route, serving Aldershot station for the first time as the operator connects communities across the network.
Arterio reached the Aldershot route earlier this month, offering improved comfort, Wi-Fi and charging points at every seat as part of a wider upgrade across the suburban network.
The naming reflects the growing partnership between South Western Railway and the Shots, both with deep community roots. Founded and run by local people, the club reflects the spirit of Aldershot, while the railway says it is committed to strengthening links with the towns it serves.
Mr Azeem said: “I’m honoured to join South Western Railway today and unveil the ‘Phoenix’ just in time to begin our defence of the Isuzu FA trophy next month.
“Trains play a key role in bringing sports fans to the heart of the action they love, building excitement as they make their way to the big game. We saw the amazing impact the additional services provided by South Western Railway had in helping get fans to Wembley for our win early this year.
“It’s great to strengthen this partnership further, and exciting to think of the Phoenix connecting even more fans to our club, bringing the community together to enjoy matches across the network.”
Peter Williams, customer and commercial director at South Western Railway, said: “One of the great joys of the railway is connecting people to the places that matter to them, making unforgettable memories possible for our customers.
“It was our pleasure to put on extra trains to help Aldershot Town fans get to the FA Trophy final at Wembley, and now we are celebrating that historic win by naming one of our new Arterio trains the ‘Phoenix’, after the club.
“The introduction of our new Arterio trains to the Farnham route, serving Aldershot and other stations for the first time, is another major milestone in their rollout. Customers love the Arterios and the increased capacity and comfort they bring.”
