This stunning £4.5m property is your chance to own a piece of history - as it is located on the island where Magna Carta was signed.

Six-bedroom Magna Carta House was built by George Simon Harcourt in 1834 to commemorate the sealing of the storied document in 1215, 191 years prior.

A £4.5-million house which estate agents bill as being home to a room where the Magna Carta is believed to have been signed is still on the market after a more than a year on sale. // Six-bedroom Magna Carta House was built by George Simon Harcourt in 1834 to commemorate the sealing of Magna Carta 191 years prior, in 1215. Located on a private island on the River Thames, the homes grounds include a tree planted by Queen Elizabeth II in October 1974. The Magna Carta, which laid out rights and the principle that the king was not above the law, was sealed by King John somewhere in Runnymede, Surrey.
A room in the Magna Carta House. (Waterview / Dexters / SWNS)

Located on a private island on the River Thames near Runnymede, Surrey, the home includes - according to the estate agent - the stone on which Magna Carta was sealed.

The charter laid out rights and the principle that the king was not above the law, becoming a cornerstone for individual freedoms and parliamentary democracy.

A view of the Magna Carta House. (Waterview / Dexters / SWNS)

Magna Carta House, located on the private Magna Carta Island on the River Thames, is Grade II listed and includes a stately dining room with seating for up to 20 people.

The Magna Carta room is furnished complete with an engraved stone commemorating the location where the original Magna Carta document was signed – while its walls are adorned with the crest of King John and the crests of the 25 barons who vowed to enforce the document.

A view of the Magna Carta House's grounds. (Waterview / Dexters / SWNS)

The house includes a large paved terrace with ornamental koi pond, and the grounds include a separate two-bedroom cottage – which estate agents say has been ‘the subject of heavy tree damage’.

According to Historic England, the two-storey home is a small irregular stone house in ‘Norman’ style, with high pitched Welsh slate roofs and cylindrical stone chimneys.

Five miles from Windsor, the 3.73-acre land also comes with private moorings on the Thames, with over 400 metres of river frontage.