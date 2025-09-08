Working Together for Woking, the borough’s biggest showcase of voluntary support, returns this autumn marking five years of connecting and celebrating Woking’s vibrant voluntary sector.
Taking place at Woking Leisure Centre on Thursday, 13 November, the networking event will bring up to 100 local groups and organisations together to connect and strengthen support for residents.
Local people are also welcome to drop in from 10am until 1.30pm to explore the services available to them and discover meaningful volunteering opportunities.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “Five years on, Working Together for Woking remains one of the most important events in Woking’s calendar. It’s a fantastic opportunity for voluntary organisations to come together, share knowledge and strengthen local support and for local people to find out how they can contribute or receive support.
“Woking is fortunate to have an exceptional network of dedicated volunteers who give their time, energy and compassion to help others. The hard work and community spirit on display each year is a testament to the generosity of our community.
“Whether you are seeking support, looking to volunteer, or simply want to learn more about the organisations making a difference in Woking, everyone is welcome to come along and be inspired.”
Confirmed organisations attending include Age UK, LinkAble, Foodwise, Catalyst Support, Guide Dogs, Healthwatch Surrey, Barnardo’s Woking Family Centre, WeACT (Woking Environment Action), Friends of the Elderly, Knaphill Community Fridge, the Basingstoke Canal Society and many more.
Learn more about the event and browse the organisations already confirmed on the Volunteer Woking website at volunteerwoking.org.uk
