Woking Borough Council
Canalside
2025/0608: Display of replacement illuminated and non-illuminated signage to the premises comprising replacement illuminated fascia box sign. 20 Chertsey Road
2025/0607: Proposed change of use of premises from restaurant [Use Class E(b)] to Adult Gaming Centre [Sui Generis] with associated external changes including replacement aluminium facade. 20 Chertsey Road
Goldsworth Park
2025/0626: Rear outbuilding. 14 Ainsdale Way
Heathlands
2025/0660: Change of use of land to mixed use, comprising equestrian use for private keeping of horses, and caravan site, to facilitate siting of static caravan for human habitation to be occupied by Gypsy and Traveller along with the engineering operations to include the installation of a sewage treatment plant, and hardstanding for parking, retention of highway access onto New Lane, retention of L-shape stable with tack room and open-fronted hay store (retrospective). Land at corner of New Lane and adjacent to Rustlings On, Robin Hood Lane, Sutton Green
Hoe Valley
2025/0653: Ground-floor rear extension and construction of one additional storey by a 1.5m increase in roof height and formation of front and rear dormer windows. 7 Apers Avenue, Westfield
Horsell
2025/0667: Single-storey rear infill extension and alterations to front porch. Insertion of front and rear rooflights. 24 Horsell Moor
2025/0678: Application under Part 14, Class J, Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) to determine if prior approval is required for the installation of 5,680 solar PV panels on the existing flat roof of McLaren Production Centre, Woking, GU21 4YH. Panels will be mounted using low-profile fixings to ensure equipment is mounted less than 1m from the surface of the flat roof surface. All panels are greater than 1m from the external edges of the roofs. The solar PV equipment will be removed at the end of its useful life. McLaren Support Services Ltd, McLaren Technology Centre, Chertsey Road
Pyrford
2025/0636: Single-storey glazed link extension, replace existing door with a window and installation of a conservation roof window. The Old Pyrford Vicarage, Church Hill, Pyrford
To review or comment on a planning application, for details on how to submit a planning application or information on the planning process, please visit www.woking.gov.uk. The public access database can be used to search, view and comment on planning applications submitted; search and view details of a property within the borough; and view the weekly list of new planning applications. Only comments submitted online will appear on the “Comments” tab; all comments can be viewed on the “Documents” tab. Any comments which are offensive or discriminatory will be removed, and they will be ignored when determining the planning application. Do not put any personally sensitive information, such as ex-directory phone numbers, in any documents you send to the council. This also applies to letters and emails sent to the council from neighbours or other interested parties.
Surrey Heath
Bisley & West End
25/0916/FFU: Erection of x2 two-storey semi-detached houses. 13 Wilcot Close, Bisley
Lightwater
25/0910/FFU: Increase in ridge height, roof alterations including dormers, loft conversion with a two-storey rear extension and balcony. 12 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0936/CES: Certificate of Lawful for the proposed erection of a single-storey side extension. 18 Alpha Road, Chobham
25/0948/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 3 (external materials), 7 (archaeological programme), 8 (contamination scheme), 9 (construction environmental management plan), 10 (badger report), 11(reptile precautionary method), 12 (habitat of principal importance) , 13 (ecological enhancements) and 17 (surface water drainage) attached to planning permission 25/0425/FFU for erection of a self-build single storey dwelling with associated landscaping and replacement access gates, following the demolition of the existing glasshouse, office and ancillary buildings. Cedars Garden Nursery, Church Road, Windlesham
25/0950/NMA: Non-material amendment to planning permission 25/0425/FFU to allow for the plinth to be removed from the elevations. Cedars Garden Nursery, Church Road, Windlesham
25/0951/FFU: Demolition of an existing pool house and swimming pool, erection of a part subterranean building for uses incidental to the main dwelling and provision of two outdoor padel courts and associated work. Oakwood, Chertsey Road, Windlesham
