Woking Borough Council has served an enforcement notice ordering the removal of an unauthorised structure at an industrial estate in West Byfleet, following the dismissal of a planning appeal by an independent Planning Inspector.
The structure – a large front canopied enclosure made from scaffolding poles, corrugated metal, composite panels and a metal gate – was erected without planning permission. It has drawn repeated concerns from members of the public due to its stark and visually intrusive appearance, dominating the street scene in Abbot Close, West Byfleet.
Concerns first arose in March 2024, before the owner’s planning application, submitted in February, was determined. The council refused the application in July 2024 on visual amenity and character grounds, but, despite this, the owner made further alterations and additions to the unlawful structure. The subsequent appeal was dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate in March 2025.
After the appeal decision, the council instructed the owner to remove the structure by the end of April 2025. A site visit on May 1 found the unlawful structure was still in place, prompting the council to seek formal enforcement, approved at the July 2025 Planning Committee.
Cllr Louise Morales, Woking Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Building Control, said: “The council has been more than reasonable throughout this process. We gave the owner multiple opportunities to resolve the issue through the proper planning process.
“Both the council and an independent Planning Inspector concluded that the structure was unacceptable, and it is now time for it to be removed. We will not hesitate to consider further legal action if the notice is not complied with.”
The enforcement notice requires the owner to remove the structure within three months of the notice taking effect on October 1, 2025 (unless it is appealed). Failure to comply may result in further legal proceedings.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.