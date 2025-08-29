Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0662: Erection of part two-storey/part single-storey rear extension with balcony and first-floor side and front extension (south-west side). Part first-floor/part single-storey side extension (north-east side). Replacement garage with accommodation over including dormer window, roof lights, alterations to fenestration, gates and posts. Amendment to application PLAN/2023/0780. Oakcroft , Dartnell Avenue, West Byfleet
2025/0609: Proposed roof extension with insertion of front and rear rooflights. 48 Royston Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
Hoe Valley
2025/0656: Retrospective planning permission for a rear conservatory. 60 Rydens Way, Old Woking
2025/0663: Retrospective planning permission for erection of front boundary wall and hard standing. Almondbury, Carters Lane, Old Woking
2025/0664: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following partial demolition of existing shared rear store, demolition of existing rear conservatory and boundary gate. Almondbury, Carters Lane, Old Woking
Horsell
2025/0645: Alteration to roof and increase in ridge height by 1.78m, construction of 3 x front dormer windows and 1 x rear box dormer and 1 x rear rooflight to facilitate the conversion of the loft space to habitable accommodation. 14 Lych Way, Horsell, Woking
Pyrford
2025/0658: Erection of a two-storey side extension with front tile hanging and single-storey front porch extension following demolition of existing front porch canopy and rear side store. Conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Proposed roof extension with rear dormer and front and side rooflights. Insertion of a rear Juliet balcony. 13 Weston Way, Pyrford
St John’s
2025/0670: Proposed roof extension with rear dormer and insertion of front and side rooflights. Oakington, 6 Birch Close, St John’s
Surrey Heath
Bisley & West End
25/0816/FFU: Demolition of existing buildings to facilitate a change of use of land from a Sui Generis use to a residential caravan site together with associated parking. 154 Guildford Road
25/0783/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 12 (surface water drainage) relating to application 23/1171/FFU for the erection of 2 no. 2-storey pitched roof dwellings. Land at Miles Green Farm, Miles Green Farm, Queens Road, Bisley
25/0864/FFU: Creation of new vehicular access and access track for agricultural/forestry maintenance purposes off Bedlam Bridge Road with new entrance gates. Oak Farm House, Pennypot Lane, Chobham 25/0875/FFU: Loft conversion with front and rear hip-to-gable and side dormers. 48 Malthouse Lane, West End
25/0912/FFU: Erection of single-storey side extensions and open porch over side door. 22 Benner Lane, West End
25/0654/LLB: Listed Building Consent for the installation of a multifuel stove into the existing fire place. Maulthouse Farm, 70 Benner Lane, West End
Lightwater
25/0356/FFU: Erection of a two-storey side extension, following demolition of existing attached garage and erection of a replacement attached garage at the rear of the property. 9 Christie Close
25/0788/FFU: Erection of raised decking and landscaping works including increased levels to the rear garden. 140 Guildford Road 25/0893/FFU: Replacement self-build dwelling following demolition of existing property. 14 Curley Hill Road
25/0886/FFU: Erection of single-storey ancillary use outbuilding in rear garden. 6 Junction Road
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0750/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 34 Poplar Avenue, Windlesham 25/0903/FFU: Renovation of playing surface and drainage of Polo Pitch 2. Ascot Park Polo Club, Westcroft Park Farm, Windlesham Road, Chobham
25/0919/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 3 (External materials), 4 (Construction environmental management plan), 5 Electric vehicle charging), 8 (Vehicle access), 9 (landscaping) ,10 (ecological enhancements) attached to planning permission 24/1107/Erection of a part two storey, part single storey rear extension and erection of two-storey end of terrace 3-bed dwelling with associated parking, new dropped curb, garden and no 31 retained in a reduced curtilage. 31 Bowling Green Road, Chobham
25/0891/FFU: Proposed retention of pergola within pub garden area. 1 Chertsey Road, Windlesham
25/0892/GPA: Prior Approval Notification under Schedule 2, Part 6, Class A of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for the erection of an agricultural storage barn for machinery and hay. Halebourne Cottage, Halebourne Lane, Chobham
