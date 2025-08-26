2025/0493: Single-storey side and rear extension, conversion of integral garage to habitable accommodation with new front brickwork and window, new front timber canopy with columns and new front door. 11 Abbey Close, Pyrford
2025/0118: Prior approval under Part 20, Class AA of Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for construction of two additional storeys above the existing commercial building to provide 18x flats (Amended plans and Description). 6 Church Street West, Woking
2025/0488: Demolition of sunroom to rear of property and single-storey side addition, rear covered area and side carport and construction of new single-storey side addition to replace existing garage and auxiliary rooms and construction of new part two-storey, part single-storey rear addition with new patio area. Insertion of new first-floor level side-facing (west) window and alteration to existing ground floor level side-facing (west) fenestration. New timber fencing between house and side boundaries. 25 Waldens Park Road, Horsell
2025/0517: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear dormer window, insertion of 3no. new front rooflights and associated removal of chimney stack. 125 Lovelace Drive, Pyrford
2025/0501: First-floor extension (over existing garage footprint) with formation of new part pitched, part flat single-storey roof to front, alteration to fenestration and insertion of rooflight. Conversion of integral garage. 60 Oriental Road
2025/0496: Two-storey side/rear extension and single storey side/rear extension following demolition of existing garage. Removal of existing chimneystack. 119 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
2025/0146: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear roof dormer and insertion of 3no front rooflights. 24 Rutson Road, Byfleet
2025/0521: Listed Building Consent for removal of up to 1 metre of impermeable cement-based render from the base of the front elevation to reintroduce breathability to the fabric of the house and improve damp issues within the property. Application of replacement breathable lime-based render and décor. Cross Lanes Farm , Guildford Road, Woking
2025/0604: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4.4m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.2m. 37 Hollies Avenue, West Byfleet
2025/0477: Single-storey front extension following demolition of existing porch. Detached outbuilding for home office use. 1 Oak Park, West Byfleet
2025/0502: First-floor side and rear extension. Conversion of integral garage to habitable accommodation. Addition of entrance piers to match existing piers. Alterations to fenestration. Purbeck, Elm Road, Horsell
