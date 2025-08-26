More than £500,000 has been raised for the Hospice in Goldsworth Park thanks to the Health & Wellbeing Charitable Golf Trust (HWCGT), and now a new partnership with Golfbreaks is set to take that support even further.
Rob Le Cras of Golfbreaks visited the Hospice this month to see the impact of those funds first-hand. He joined HWCGT founder Julian Wakeling on a tour led by Hospice CEO Mark Byrne, meeting staff who provide daily care and comfort for families across Surrey.
“It was incredibly moving to witness first-hand the remarkable work taking place at the Hospice,” said Rob Le Cras. “Meeting the dedicated team and seeing the compassion and care they provide every single day truly highlighted the importance of the partnership between Golfbreaks and the Health & Wellbeing Charitable Golf Trust. We are proud to be supporting their upcoming events and are committed to helping raise vital funds and awareness for the families who depend on these essential services.”
Since launching in 2016, HWCGT has supported the Hospice through high-profile golf days, bringing together players at some of the UK’s top courses. The new partnership will see Golfbreaks sponsor the 2025 season, which includes fixtures at West Hill, Woking, New Zealand, Hindhead, The Berkshire, Hankley Common and St George’s Hill.
Mark Byrne said: “It was a real privilege to welcome Rob to the Hospice. I am incredibly proud of the facilities we have here at Goldsworth Park, and of course the amazing staff who work tirelessly to support the families who need us. It was an honour to demonstrate to Rob how support like his makes a real difference.”
The partnership promises to raise both awareness and vital funds, ensuring more families receive the specialist care they need at life’s most difficult moments.
